Guru Parvatti Datta felicitated for her contribution

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: To commemorate International Dance Day on April 29, the MGM University hosted a special programme at the Rukhmini hall on Tuesday. The event featured a mesmerizing dance performance by the disciples of Guru Parvati Datta of Mahagami Gurukul. The audience was left spellbound by the Padanyas performed by the students.

Later, University Chancellor Ankushrao Kadam felicitated Guru Dutta for her outstanding contribution to the nurturing and promotion of ancient Indian dance. The vice-chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal and registrar Ashish Gadekar were also present at the event. The celebration of International Dance Day at MGM University was a tribute to the art form and its cultural significance. The captivating performance by Mahagami disciples left the audience in awe and reaffirmed the importance of preserving and promoting India's rich heritage of classical dance.