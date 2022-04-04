Career counselling session at Chaitnaya Valley

Aurangabad, April 4:

Chaitanya Valley International School organized a seminar on UPSC and MPSC Career Guidance for the parents and students of class V to X, recenty. Deputy Cheif Executive Office, Zilla Parishad, Aurangabad Sudarshan Tupe, who has cracked the MPSC examination 7 times and was appointed for 7 important positions in various government sectors, addressed the gathering. He spoke about the kind of courses and various entrance tests required for pursuing higher education. He threw light on the myriad academic programmes offered in every stream which have an astonishing range of flexible options to select from and which allow students to pursue careers in their desired fields.

The important part of the workshop was the interactive counselling session in order to provide students with individual counselling. School director Satish Tupe welcomed the guest. Principal Dr Sheetal and vice-principal Pradnya Koranne thanked the guest for motivating the students.