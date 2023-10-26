Case of molestation for staring at a woman

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A case of molestation was registered against Saklen Madani Asad Madani (23, Katkat Gate) in Cidco police station for staring at a woman with lewd intent.

According to police, on October 25, at 11 am, the woman was washing clothes in the compound of the house in N-8 area. Then Saklen went there and stared at her for a long time. After the woman realized this, she rushed to the Cidco station and lodged a complaint.