Cases of chin, fingers & leg injuries reported due to kite flying with nylon Manja

Aurangabad: People were enjoying flying kites in the city on Makarsankaranti on Sunday when some of them were injured due to using nylon Manja.

Ten persons received treatment at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). The happiness of these persons to fly kites with their families was ruined as they were injured and had to go to the hospital on the day of the festival.

A boy's fingers were injured by a nylon Manja while another person had a scratch on his chin. A youth’s leg was injured by a Manja and was rushed to the GMCH by his family members.

Some more injured persons were brought to GMCH. The hospital administration said that no one was seriously injured. GMCH Medical Superintendent Dr Vijay Kalyankar said ten persons who were injured while flying kites were treated in the GMCH. None of them had to be admitted for treatment.

1 injured due to rod

The GMCH doctors said that one person got injured from a rod while kite flying took treatment in the hospital.

Alert persons save pigeon

Members of the Life Care Animal Welfare Association rescued a pigeon stuck in a nylon Manja in Alankar Society in CIDCO. Kunal Pawar of the Association came to the spot. He took the pigeon to the animal husbandry clinic of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation.

Kalpana Avcharmal and Rauf Patel provided first aid to the bird. Dr Jayesh Shinde, the secretary of Life Care Institute, said that the bird had been bleeding. They contacted Dr Amit Pardeshi and took the pigeon to the Animal Clinic. A small surgery was performed on the bird.