CBSE grade X, XII results declared

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The results of the grades X and XII examination conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) were announced on Friday. In both these examinations, girls have outshined the boys once again. The results of class XII were announced in the morning and class X in the afternoon. The students waiting for the results eagerly were engrossed in happiness after knowing their marks.

Considering the results last year, the class XII result has reduced by 5.38 percent and class X by 1.28 percent. This year, the class XII result was 87.28 percent and class X was 93.12 percent.

CBSE conducted grade XII exams between February 15 and April 2023 and class X between February 15 and March 21. In all, 94.25 percent of girls and 92.27 percent of boys have passed the class tenth examination. The girls’ result is more than boys' by 1.98 percent. In the class twelfth examination, 90.68 percent of girls and 84.67 percent of boys passed. The girls have outshined the boys by 6 percent.