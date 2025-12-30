‘Celebration’ outside Imtiaz Jaleel’s residence

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: After major chaos erupted in the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Msulimeen (AIMIM) over the distribution of tickets, the officially declared candidates and their supporters took out a motorcycle rally from the party office at Buddhi Lane to Imtiaz Jaleel’s residence at N-12, at around 5 pm.

On reaching there, they celebrated by spraying gulal outside his house. A large number of party workers had gathered for the occasion. Speaking to the media, Jaleel said that for the benefit of the party, some tough decisions have to be made.

“Some new workers were given opportunities, and even elderly individuals were given tickets. Those opposing the candidate selection are also from within the party. Their displeasure will be addressed,” he said. The former MP said that the AIMIM party has achieved its greatest success in this very city. “There were a large number of aspirants for tickets, and it is not possible to satisfy everyone. Our party allotted tickets with careful consideration,” he added.