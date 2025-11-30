Cement layers being removed from Delhi Gate

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The massive 32-foot-high teakwood gate, reinforced with iron nails, was once so strong that even elephants could not break it. This grand gateway built with black basalt stone and lime mortar has over the years been covered with multiple layers of cement plaster. These cement coatings are now being removed as part of a renewed restoration effort. The historic Delhi Gate will soon regain its original architectural form and shine once again.

Restoration work on the Delhi Gate began in December 2024. However, to avoid inconvenience to citizens, the State Archaeology Department prioritised completing the restoration of Makai Gate first, causing delays to the Delhi Gate project.

Plants and shrubs have grown across the structure, further contributing to its deterioration. The restoration plan includes waterproofing, removal of cement layers, and several other conservation processes. Some of the work has already been completed, informed assistant director of the State Archaeological Department, Jaya Wahane.

Why it is called Delhi Gate

In 1682, on the orders of Emperor Aurangzeb, Khan Jahan built a six-mile-long fortification wall around the city. It included four main gateways Delhi Gate, Makai Gate, Jalna Gate and Paithan Gate along with several smaller ones. The gateway facing the direction of Delhi came to be known as the Delhi Darwaza.

Restoration work has finally begun at Delhi Gate, including the removal of cement layers from the gateway.