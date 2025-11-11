Centre of Excellence for city still under consideration: CA Ketan Saiya

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “The proposal to set up a Centre of Excellence (CoE) at the city branch of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is still under consideration. On receiving a proposal from the ICAI city branch, the Western India Regional Council (WIRC) will forward it to the Central Council after examining all the details,” said CA Ketan Saiya, chairman of WIRC of ICAI.

It may be noted that ICAI president CA Charanjot Singh Nanda, during his recent visit to the city, announced the start CoE here.

Addressing a press conference after felicitating newly qualified CAs here on Tuesday, CA Ketan Saiya said that ICAI planned to set up 9 CoEs across the country, while three of them started functioning.

He said that efforts are underway to get a land around 40,000 to 80,000 square feet for a CoE in AURIC in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and another near Mumbai-Pune in the WIRC. “Once land is selected, the city branch will have to submit a complete proposal to ICAI. We will take a follow-up for the CoE,” he said.

Vice Chairman CA Piyush Chandak, Secretary CA Jeenal Savla, Treasurer CA Dr Fennil Shah and Branch Nominee CA Jayesh Kala, ICAI city branch chairman CA Mahesh Indani were also present at the briefing.

Box

WIRC largest region in country

CA Ketan Saiya said that the ICAI has five regions, while the WIRC region is the biggest and leading in the country with 1.50 lakh CAs and 5 lakh students. The WIRC region comprises Maharashtra, Gujarat and Goa, which have 38 branches.

He said that Rs 400 crore is available to provide scholarships to the students of the economically weaker section who are pursuing the CA course. A total of Rs 1500 monthly scholarship is given to those are pursuing CA-Foundation, Rs 2000 for CA-Intermediate aspirants and Rs 2500 for CA final candidates. Those who clear CA-intermediate get articlship in a firm where he/she is paid a stipend.

Box

Help MSME

The chairman of WIRC of ICAI said that a campaign for tax and financial literacy is conducted time and again. “The ICAI branches are ready to help MSMEs and startups for tax registration and support for the licence. There are 180 across the country, 38 branches in WIRC,” he added.