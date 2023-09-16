CET for PGP, PGO, M Sc-SLP, Audio, and P&O today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) will conduct an online common entrance test for admission to postgraduate courses in Physiotherapy (PGP), Occupational Therapy (PGO), Speech and Language Pathology (SLP), Audiology (Audio) and Prosthetics and Orthotics (P and O) at Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar centres, on September 17.

The online registration process began on September 4 and ended on September 9. The admit card was issued on September 14 through the candidate's login.

Bo

Entry time at the centre

--The candidates can come to the examination centre with their admit card between 9 am and 10.30 am and attempt the test from 11 am to 12.30 pm. The entry gate of the centre will be closed at 10.30 am sharp on the test day.