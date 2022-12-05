Chand Minar decorated with lighting

Aurangabad

In the backdrop of India hosting the G-20 - 2023 Summit, the Chand Minar in the Daulatabad fort area has been decorated with electric lighting.

G-20 Summit - 2023 will be hosted by India and it will be held at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi. The tenure of presidentship started on December 1. Archaeological Survey of India to express gratitude for this honour will install electric decorative lighting on the minar between December 1 and 7. Similarly, lighting will also be installed at Kailash Cave in Ellora caves. A special logo of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ has been used at these venues, said, the assistant conservator of the Daulatabad Fort Sanjay Rohankar.