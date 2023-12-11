Change in direction of seeds research needed

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “There is a need to change the direction of seeds research to provide quality seeds to the farmers,” said Dr Mangala Rai, Director General, Indian Council of Agricultural Research.

He was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the three-day 12th National Seed Congress being jointly organised by Vasantrao Naik Marathwada Agriculture University (VNMAU)-Parbhani, Indian Society of Seed Technology (ISST)-Delhi and National Seeds Research and Training Centre (NSRTC), Varanasi, on ‘Innovations and Challenges in Quality Seed Availability under Changing Climate’ in a hotel in the city on Monday.

Vice Chancellor of Vasantrao Naik Marathwada Agriculture University (Parbhani) Dr Indra Mani, Commissioner of Agriculture (Central Government) P K Singh, Padmashri Rahibai Popere, former chairman of Agricultural Scientist Selection Board Dr C D Mayee, Dr S A Patil, Assam Agriculture Commissioner Dr H S Gupta, progressive farmer Padmashri Kanwal Singh Chouhan and others were prominently present on the dais.

Dr Mangala Rai said that the direction of seed research needs to be changed due to climate change and it will require funding.

“Certainly, there is a challenge before us to raise the standard of living along with a balanced diet for all the citizens. For this, all the research institutes of the country should work in coordination and conduct research as per the need of the hour,” he said.

Making an introductory speech, VC Dr Indra Mani said Marathwada has been in the grip of changing weather conditions for the last few years. “Last year, there was continuous unseasonal rain, but this year,0 the situation is like drought. Due to such uncertain rains, farmers get nothing,” he said.

He also opined that there is a need to produce researched seeds by studying climate change. He said that the researchers hope ts that all the discussions being done would be useful to the farmers in the next two days.

Director of Agriculture Univeristy Dattaprasad Vaskar proposed a vote of thanks while Dr D G More conducted the proceedings of the programme. Dr K S Baig, Rameshwar Thombre and others are making efforts for the success of the event.

Box

Work sincerely on farm than taking photo

Padmashri Rahibai Popere said “I have not attended any school, but today, seeing my experience in agriculture, even agricultural graduates come to hold discussions with me. They take my pictures after the program. My only request to them is that instead of taking pictures with me, they should actively pursue the development of agriculture.”