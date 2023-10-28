Change in flight timing on BOM - IXU route

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Air India has announced a change in its flight timings on the Mumbai (BOM)-Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (IXU) sector due to high demand. As per the new timing, the flight will now depart from Mumbai at 5:00 am, which is one hour earlier than the previous schedule. This will allow passengers to reach Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar earlier in the day. Likewise, the flight will now depart from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar at 6:40 am, which is 40 minutes earlier than the previous schedule.

The new timings will be effective from October 29. Air India has attributed the change in flight timings to a sudden spurt in demand for additional flights across all sectors. Sunit Kothari, chairman of civil aviation committee and public relations committee, Aurangabad Tourism Development Foundation. (ATDF) said that the passengers are requested to check their flight timings a day prior to their departure in the winter schedule starting from Sunday.