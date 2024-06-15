Change in traffic for 6 hours on Eid

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

On Monday, due to Bakr-Eid, Muslim brethren from various parts of the city will make it a point at reach the Eidgah in Cantonment for special prayers, in the morning. To prevent traffic congestion during this time, traffic police have decided to close the road from Milind Chowk to the University Gate and from Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Law College to Panchakki Gate for all types of vehicles from 5 am to 11 am on Monday. Besides, the road from Hudco Corner to Uddhavrao Patil Chowk leading to the Rauza Baugh Eidgah will have one side completely closed for vehicles. The police inspector (traffic) Ashok Bhandare has urged the vehicle-owners to use alternative routes to avoid inconvenience.