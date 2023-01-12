Changes in traffic due to Namvistar Divas

Aurangabad

Considering the crowd during the anniversary of the renaming of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Namvistar Divas) on January 14, the police department have made changes in the city traffic.

On January 14, the traffic on the road between Milind Chowk to Makai Gate will be closed for all type of vehicles from 6 am to 12 midnight. The vehicle going towards Nagar Naka - Bhavsinghpura Milind Chowk, Begumpura, University, Panchakki, Bibi- Ka - Makbara can use the road from Milind Chowk, Barapulla Gate Mill Corner.

Vehicles going towards Begumpura, Bibi Ka Maqbara, University Gate, Milind Chowk, Nagar Naka and Cantonment will go towards Makai Gate, Town Hall, Bhadkal Gate, Mill Corner, Baba Petrol Pump.

The vehicles including police, ambulances, emergency services have been excluded from these changes, said Cantonment traffic branch API N A Kame.