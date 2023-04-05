Changes in traffic for Hanuman Janmotsav

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Hanuman Janmotsav is going to be celebrated on Thursday. On this occasion, a large number of devotees from the city and surrounding areas walk to Khultabad to take darshan in the Bhadra Maruti temple. As the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar-Nashik and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar-Dhule highways are heavily trafficked by heavy and other vehicles, the rural traffic police and Cantonment police station traffic branch, for the convenience of the devotees, have made changes in traffic route from Nagarnaka to Daulatabad T Point and Daulatabad Ghat road. The changes will remain in force till Thursday midnight.

Alternative routes for heavy vehicles:

Heavy vehicles going from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to Dhule, Devgaon Rangari will pass via Nagarnaka - AS Club Chowk - Sajapur Phata - Daulatabad T Point - Maliwada - Ellora and Kasabkheda.

Vehicles from Dhule - Devgaon Rangari to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar will pass from Ellora -- Kasabkheda Phata -- Maliwada -- Daulatabad T Point -- Sharnapur Phata -- Karodi Sajapur and AS Club Chowk.