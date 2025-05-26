Chaos at Jogeshwari gram sabha, yet bifurcation proposal clears majority hurdle

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Despite heated arguments, a physical scuffle, and no police presence, the proposal to bifurcate the Jogeshwari group gram panchayat was passed by majority vote during a special gram sabha held at Ramrai on Monday.

The meeting, marked by verbal clashes and disorder, saw supporters and opponents of the proposal confront each other as tensions escalated. The gram panchayat currently governs Ramrai, Kamalapur, Naigaon, Jogeshwari, and Ramraiwadi villages that have long raised concerns over unequal development and fund allocation. While the majority vote has cleared the path for an independent gram panchayat, its actual implementation remains uncertain with only 7–8 months left in the present body’s term. Residents are now awaiting clarity on the next steps, including possible fresh elections. The absence of law enforcement, despite the volatile nature of the meeting, drew public ire. Tempers flared further when individuals referred to each other as “future” and “former” sarpanch, triggering a physical altercation that briefly halted proceedings. Although the resolution was passed, the gram sabha laid bare the simmering political divide within the group. The outcome has sparked cautious optimism among villagers, who now hope that real change won’t be lost in political tug-of-war.