Cheap today, No guarantee for tomorrow

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

“Raste ka maal saste mein…” the familiar call of street vendors echoes through the lanes of Paithangate, Kumbharwada, Machlikhadak, Sarafa Bazaar, and Shahaganj, setting the perfect festive mood for Diwali shopping. The street-side pushcart markets continue to play a major role in the city’s trade scene. From readymade clothes, curtains, and festive decorations to daily-use essentials, everything is available here at pocket-friendly prices.

Affordable for the common man

The specialty of these markets lies in their affordability perfect for people from economically weaker sections. Bargaining is an integral part of shopping here, and “price negotiation” itself becomes part of the fun.

“₹500 Jeans, ₹200 t-shirts”

To attract customers, vendors call out in catchy voices

“₹500 jeans, ₹200 T-shirt… enjoy in ₹700!”

These calls successfully draw crowds, and many street vendors manage to make thousands of rupees a day from their small carts.

Where do these cheap clothes come from?

Children’s Clothes:

A major market for children’s clothing is located in West Bengal especially in Bada Bazaar, Bhadiyabridge, and Howrah markets, where clothes for kids up to 8 years old are sold. Lightweight fabric is used for these garments. The market starts as early as 4 am, and from there, large quantities are brought to the city. On the street, these clothes are sold for ₹140 to ₹500.

Delhi – The “Ulhasnagar” of adult clothing

Just as Ulhasnagar in Mumbai is known for its duplicate versions of branded goods, Delhi is the hub for low-cost adult readymade clothes. In Gandhinagar, Delhi, jeans and T-shirts made from light fabric are produced and sold widely. On local pushcarts, jeans cost ₹400 to ₹1,000, while T-shirts range between ₹200 and ₹300.

Stylish shirts from kolhapur – Cheap yet trendy

About 80% of the shirts sold on pushcarts come from Kolhapur. These are lightweight yet stylish, available for just ₹250 to ₹500.

Two years late, But still in fashion

“Big brands buy fabric, design clothes, and launch new fashion lines in their showrooms. The same fashion appears on street carts after two years as duplicate versions,” says Raheem Shaikh, a street vendor.

No rent, No tax for street vendors

“In showrooms, branded clothes come with GST, rent, electricity bills, and employee salaries all adding to the cost.

Street vendors, on the other hand, pay no rent or tax, saving 20–30% in expenses. Since they sell lighter-quality clothes at lower prices, they can afford to offer them much cheaper,” explains Ajay Talreja, a trader.