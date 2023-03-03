Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar best investment destination

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is enriched with natural beauty. It is surrounded by mountains and scenic beauty. Moreover, it is not prone to earthquake, ocean calamities and floods. The tourism capital and DMIC has made it a five-star industrial, IT and educational hub. It will be the futuristic centre point joining various cities through Samruddhi Mahamarg. It has been highlighted on the global map due to the visit of the G-20 delegation. Hence, it has now become the best investment destination. People not only from Marathwada, but from Vidharbha and western Maharashra are willing to have their own home in this city. Against this backdrop, the organisers have appealed the people to visit and book houses in ‘Lokmat Property Show - 2023’ and make their Gudi Padwa fruitful.

Shakti Life Spaces present and Nabhraj Group supported ‘Lokmat Property Show - 2023’ began on Friday. Maharashtra CREDAI president (elect) Pramod Khairnar, CREDAI local branch president Nitin Bagadiya, Shakti Life Spaces Pvt Ltd director Sushil Bharuka inaugurated the show by releasing balloons in the air. The exhibition has been organised in the grand hall at Lokmat Bhavan on Jalna Road. Nabhraj Group managing director Rajesh Butole, Buzz Towner director Balkishan Baldawa, Viyaan Realty director Vishal Bora, former CREDAI state president Rajendrasingh Jabinda, Narendrasingh Jabinda, Vikas Chaudhary, Gadia Group director Shirish Gadiya and others were present. Earlier, the dignitaries garlanded the portrait of Lokmat Group founder editor and freedom fighter Late Jawaharlal Darda.

Lokmat’s editor Nandkishor Patil made an introductory speech. Editor Chakradhar Dalvi, Lokmat Times resident editor Yogesh Gole, advertising department manager Akshay Sahuji welcomed the dignitaries.

Ideal city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagarwill be the centre point of the Samruddhi Mahamarg. Superfast Express Train, the ambitious project of the union government will be accomplished along with this Mahamarg. It has become one of the ideal city. Considering the increasing number of the house purchaser, CREDAI has 280 members presently and it will reach to 350 soon. Hence, there will be several options of houses available.

- Pramod Khairnar, Maharashtra CREDAI president (elect).

Lokmat and CREDAI have close ties

Lokmat and CREDAI have close ties for the past 41 years and it will continue further. Lokmat organises property show every year so that the builders and developers should get customers. The construction sector is immensely benefitted with it. The customers should take advantage of this opportunity.

- Rajendrasingh Jabinda, former CREDAI Maharashtra president

Two days remaining

Two more days of Lokmat Property Show - 2023 are remaining. The people should visit the show on Saturday (March 4) and Sunday (March 5). The exhibition will be open between 11 am and 8 pm at the air-conditioned hall in Lokmat Bhavan.