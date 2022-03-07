Chikalthana police find stolen paint tins worth 12L

Aurangabad, March 7: Fraudster duped a paint godown operator of 724 tins of Asian Paints worth Rs 12,61,194 at Nipani, a few days back. The Chikalthana police seized the entire stolen boxes from Madhya Pradesh, informed PI Devidas Gaat.

Dnyaneshawar Sonawane works as a caretaker at Asian Paints Godown at Nipani. A few days back, a fraudster posing as a customer called him on phone and asked him to deliver 724 boxes of paints amounting to Rs 12,61,194. The goods were delivered but later, Sonawane came to know that it was a fake customer and he has been duped. A case was registered with Chikalthana police station.

Under the guidance of SP Nimit Goyal, API Sharadchandra Rodge and his team investigated and found that Lokesh Kedarmal Kubhanj (Vaibhavnagar, Indore, Madhya Pradesh) had duped Sonawane. He was taken into custody and he told that the stolen goods were hidden at Magvanya village, Dhamnod tehsil, district Dhar in Madhya Pradesh. The police conducted a raid and seized the entire stolen tins of paint. The police are searching for the other accused in the case, the police informed.