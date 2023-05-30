Chikalthana; Railway Station MIDC areas water supply disrupted for 24 hours!

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a bizarre incident, a 700–mm pipeline supplying water to the two MIDC areas in the city got damaged when the JCB pressed by the anti-encroachment squad of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) got dashed while removing the encroachments from Shahnoormiyan Dargah Chowk, on Tuesday at 4 pm.

Meanwhile, the water supply of Chikalthana MIDC and Railway Station MIDC, both have been disrupted for the next 24 hours, said the MIDC sources.

The MIDC’s old pipeline passes through Shahnoormiyan Dargah and supplies water to the above two MIDC areas. Besides, the pipeline is linked to the elevated storage reservoir (ESR) in the Cidco N-1 sector which supplies 2 MLD of water to the municipal corporation through tankers. The municipal corporation fills 400 tankers through this filling point. These tankers supply water to different parts of the city.

It so happened that the civic squad was active in removing the encroachments from the road opposite Dargah on Tuesday morning. During the course of action, the JCB got dashed to the valve fixed on the pipeline. The valve got dislocated and the fountains of water 20-25 feet height were formed. The civic officers informed the MIDC officers. In the meantime, lakhs of litres of water got wasted for around one and a half hours.

Boxx

Water supply disrupted for 24 hours

The MIDC executive engineer (water supply) Rameshchandra Giri said, “We stopped the water supply as soon as we came to know about the damage and rushed to the spot. The repairing of the valve will be undertaken after stopping the transportation of water through the pipeline. Meanwhile, the water supply of both the MIDC areas has been closed for 24 hours till the snag is repaired. The water supply will be resumed with low pressure from Thursday morning and then after some time, the pressure of the water supply will be regularised.”

Box

The residents staying in neighbouring localities enjoyed standing near the fountain of water to have relief from the sultry weather. The passers-by were seen taking photographs on their mobile phones, while, many uploaded the video clips of the water fountain and shared them on social media.