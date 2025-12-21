Chiraguddin Farooqui passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Haji Chiraghuddin Farooqui (89, Rashidpura) passed away on Sunday. He is survived by five sons, two daughters, and grandchildren. His Namaz-e-Janaza was offered at Abu Bakr Mosque (Heenanagar, Rashidpura), and the burial took place at Arafat Qabarsthan (Katkat Gate). He was the father of Ilhajuddin Farooqui, an office-bearer of the Urdu Shikshak Sanghatna.