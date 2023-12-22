Christmas and Red Day at New English School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Christmas and Red Day were celebrated with lots of joy and traditional fervour in Keraleeya Samajam’s New English High School recently. The school was beautifully decorated and everybody was dressed in red and white. The programme commenced with a short informative speech on Christmas. The event ended with cheerful Christmas greetings as the students danced to the melodious tunes of ‘Jingle Bells’ and ‘We wish you a merry Christmas.’ The dazzling entry of Santa Claus added to the excitement of the students. The boundless joy of celebrating the festival was visible on their faces. To mark Red Day, students brought red veggies in their tiffin. Importance of the red colour was highlighted to them. All teaching and non-teaching staff made efforts for the success of the programme.