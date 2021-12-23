Christmas celebrated at Holy Cross English School

Aurangabad, Dec 23: Christmas was celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasms in the Holy Cross English primary school. Christmas carols filled the premises with positive vibes. The primary section had beautifully decorated their classrooms with bells stars streamers and angels.

A beautiful crib was made by Green house committee. The smiles on the faces of the children when Santa moved around distributing chocolates couldn't be missed by anyone. Headmistress sister Philomeena appreciated efforts of all teachers. She said this is a festival of joy and it is about sharing and helping others. Christmas is time to give and forgive. The message of peace, happiness and forgiveness is brought forth through this festival.