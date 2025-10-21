Chutney-Bhakar’ agitation; protesters & police clash

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana staged a sit-in agitation in front of the District Collector's residence on Tuesday in half-naked condition as rains and floods affected farmers did not receive financial assistance before Diwali.

They protested against the Government. The protesting farmers sat in front of the District Collector's bungalow and chanted slogans. During this, there was a clash between the protesters and the police.

The protesting farmers tried to enter the collector's residence, demanding that he (the collector) should support them by eating chutney and bhakar.

During the monsoon, there was a huge loss to agriculture in the district and Marathwada. The government has provided relief funds in four phases after conducting the Panchnamas. It was claimed that this aid would be deposited in the bank accounts of the farmers before Diwali. However, many farmers have not received any help.

So, the Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana protested strongly in front of the official residence of the District Collector today to protest that the farmers are celebrating Diwali in the dark. Begampura police detained twenty to twenty-five protesters. The protesters were released later. The organisation's district president Krishna Sable, Dnyaneshwar Mule, Dinkar Pawar and others were present.