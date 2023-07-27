Cidco encroachments on radar

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) will launch an anti-encroachment drive to remove encroachments existing on six roads, from tomorrow (July 28).

Earlier, the civic officials conducted a survey of six roads and detected the encroachments (on both sides) causing hindrances to the smooth flow of traffic on a daily basis in different sectors of Cidco.

The drive will remove encroachments existing on the road extending from Dwarkadas Shyamkumar to Raj Heights in Cidco. The CSMC squad has also prepared a weekly action plan to remove the encroachments.

The civic administration will also free green belts, and six main roads, from encroachments. The action will be taken on roads extending from Maulana Azad Chowk to Bajrang Chowk; Laxman Chawadi to Maruti temple and old city’s Gulmandi, Aurangpura, Kumbharwada and Rangar Galli commercial markets, said the additional commissioner Saurabh Joshi.