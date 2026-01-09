Citizen charter submitted for sustainable and planned development of city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

CSN First and the Team of Associations for Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar today released a public charter outlining citizens’ expectations for the city’s sustainable, inclusive, and long-term development.

Speakers emphasized the need for a development vision spanning decades, citing rapid population growth, industrial expansion, and major infrastructure projects such as DMIC. The charter calls for the timely execution of the city’s water supply project, strict adherence to the Development Plan, citizen-centric governance, and independent prioritization of road and transport infrastructure. Key proposals include widening arterial roads toward Harsul, Daulatabad, Paithan Road, Waluj, and Chikalthana to 60 meters, planning a multi-modal mass rapid transport system, and preparing a scientifically backed metro proposal with a 25-year vision. The charter also stresses robust solid waste management, sewage treatment, historical heritage conservation, green space protection, and environmentally responsible urban policies. Himayat Bagh was highlighted as a critical green asset, with demands to cancel the proposed road through its premises. Public safety measures, including strengthening the police force and modern infrastructure, were advocated. In sports and cultural sectors, the charter proposes upgrading the divisional sports complex, creating ward-level playgrounds, optimizing auditoriums and theatres, implementing the Smart Ward concept, and hosting state- and national-level events for city branding. Mukund Kulkarni noted that the city’s population is expected to reach five million in the next 20 years, stressing visionary planning starting immediately. Mansing Pawar urged political parties to rise above partisanship and work collaboratively for the city’s development.

The event saw the presence of office-bearers from political parties, social groups, and industrial organizations, signaling broad support for the initiative.

-------------------

CSN First: Key Demands

1. Roads & Transport: Develop roads, metro, and mass transit; ensure pedestrian and bicycle paths.

2. Environment & Heritage: Protect green spaces, Himayat Bagh, and heritage sites.

3. Civic Services & Safety: Ensure water, sanitation, public toilets, and stronger police presence.

4. Urban Planning & Governance: Sustainable buildings, commercial facilities, and transparent implementation of schemes.