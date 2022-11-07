Citizens agitate for rly issues

The protest march took off from Gandhi Chowk under the banner of Hingoli Railway Sangharsh Samiti and went to the district collectorate via Gandhi Chowk, bus stand and Agrasen Chowk. A delegation submitted a memorandum to the railway ministry through additional collector Pardeshi.

The memorandum said that the new Chapra express should be run on Purna Hingoli route and a new train to Mumbai should be run from Hingoli. The people also demanded to finish work of the proposed good sheds to boost business in the area. Former MLA Gajanan Ghuge, Anil Nenwani, Nandkishore Toshniwal, Pramod Mundada, Adv Anil Toshniwal, Pankaj Agrawal, Sk Naim, Dilip Chavan, and others were present.