Citizens flabbergasted on reverse water supply schedule from Jan 15

Aurangabad:

The water supply section of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has reversed the water supply schedule from January 15 (the second fortnight of the month). Meanwhile, the new schedule astonished the citizens, especially the women members, as they were waiting for the water in the taps. Meanwhile, the new fortnight schedule of supplying water on a gap of five days will be implemented till January 30.

Earlier, acting upon the Aurangabad Bench of Bombay High Court orders, the AMC started supplying water to 60 per cent population of the city over a gap of three days and the remaining 40 per cent population over a gap of five days. The implementation of the 60:40 schedule commenced on January 1. The proposed water supply schedule will be reversed on a rotation basis after every 15 days. Under the reversed schedule, the remaining 40 pc citizens of the city will receive water on gap of three days, while the remaining 60 pc will get on gap of five days. The schedule and its rotation have also been approved by the High Court.

Jal Bell app

The AMC with the help of Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL) has developed the Jal Bell app for the citizens. It is claimed that the mobile app updates the user about the areawise water supply schedule including the time. However, it is alleged that it is not being updated regularly and the schedule available on the app is of selected and few areas. Hence a majority of them grieved that they are unable to know the water supply schedule. They continue to contact lineman, former corporator, AMC officials or personnel for updates, it is learnt.