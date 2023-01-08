Citizens shiver as cold grips the city

Minimum temperature drops to 9.4°C

Aurangabad: Since two to three days the temperature has been fluctuating and the cold suddenly increased on Sunday. The maximum temperature was 28.8 degrees Celsius (°C) and the minimum temperature was 9.4°C. Since last week, the city and the surrounding areas are feeling the winter chill. On January 1, mercury dropped by three degrees in the city and surrounding areas leaving the citizens shivering. The cloudy weather and cold winds further dropped the temperature. Meanwhile, citizens are avoiding stepping out of their homes in the morning and evening. The rush on the city roads gets sparse after 7 pm.