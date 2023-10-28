Citizens to observe Kojagiri today

Milk sales remain low due to lunar eclipse

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Milk sales in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar increased by only 2 percent on Saturday, Kojagiri, due to the lunar eclipse. Milk suppliers had prepared to sell 4.5 lakh liters of milk, but only 32,000 liters were sold. Many people decided not to consume milk during the eclipse period, but are expected to buy fresh milk on Sunday.

Retailers in the city have purchased 300 kg milk masala and 3 kg saffron. Only 20 to 25 percent of this was sold on Saturday, but distributor Vilas Sahuji predicted that a lot of milk masala and saffron will be sold on Sunday.

Milk masala to be popular on Sunday

City dwellers are going to celebrate Kojagiri as a holiday on Sunday. Many people are expected to enjoy masala milk while watching the India vs England cricket match. Due to this, it is estimated that 4.5 lakh liters of milk will be sold in the city on Sunday.