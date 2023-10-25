Citu demonstrations for the demands of Asha and block facilitators

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Protests were held by Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) on Wednesday for the demands of Asha and block facilitator (Gat Pravartak). Over 73,000 Asha and block facilitators in the state have been on strike since October 18.

Asha and block facilitators of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district are also participating in the strike. The state government has announced a policy to regularize contract employees who have served more than ten years under the National Health Mission, but block facilitators have been excluded from this.

Bonus should be announced, as per Minimum Wage Act of Rs 26,000 for Asha and Rs 28,000 for block facilitators should be implemented, Asha volunteers should not be forced to work online, Asha workers are employed with low wages, they have to work for more than eight hours but the employees are denied their rights.

In order to draw the government's attention to this, nearly 2,000 Asha and block facilitators demonstrated at the collector office in the afternoon. A delegation led by Comrade Mangal Thombre presented the statement of demands to the collector.