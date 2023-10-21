City Congress declares jumbo executive body of 203 office-bearers

Pankaj Phulpagar appointed as vice-president and Dr Nilesh Ambewadikar and Masrur Sohail Khan have been appointed as spokespersons.

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president Nana Patole has approved the jumbo city executive body of 203

office-bearers and four block presidents proposed by the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar City-District Congress president Shaikh Yusuf. The city president Shaikh Yusuf said that there are 43 vice-presidents, 48 general secretaries, 106 secretaries, 2 spokespersons, 4 bloc presidents, one treasurer and one general secretary (administration) in the jumbo executive body.

Four block presidents

Former corporator Bhausaheb Jagtap will be Cidco block president, former corporator Ibrahim Bhaiyya Patel as Shahaganj block president, Umakant Khotkar as president of Cantonment block, former corporator Kishore Tulshibaughwale as president of Gulmandi block.

Meanwhile, Sami Mirza has been appointed as the treasurer and Anis Patel as general secretary (administration).

43 VPs

The names of vice presidents include Prithviraj Pawar, Pankaj Phulpagar, Adv. Iqbal Singh Gill, Mateen Ahmed, Baban Didore Patil, Afsar Khan, Suresh Tak, James Ambildhage, Akef Rizvi, Balulal Gurjar, Ujjwala Pradeep Dutt, Mehrunnisa Khan, Sayali Jamadar, Rajukaka Narwade, Syed Khusro, Yashwant Kadam, Shakeel Patel, Rafiq Ahmed, Haribhau Rathod, Sanjay Dharmarakshak, Anita Bhandari, Shaikh Athar, Madan Satpute, Shivnath Rathi, Yusuf Mukati, Rekha Raut and Santosh Bhingare.

The names of general secretaries include Vijaya Bhosle, Kalyan Kavre Patil, Subhash Deokar, Narayan Paratkar, Manju Lokhande, Shiva Gawali, Liyakat Khan, Vinayak Sarwade, Nisar Qureshi, Saroj Jacob, Vaishali Tayade, Janu Patel, Ramakant Gaikwad and others.

The names of secretaries are Shirish Chavan, Santosh Didwale, Naeem Khan, Rohan Pawar, Prashant Satpute, Chand Patel, Abdul Saudagar, Nanda Ghorpade, Ashok Gehlot, Dr Saroj Navpute, Barkha Vinchure and others.