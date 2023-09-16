City echoed with the protests from organisations, political parties

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Against the backdrop of the cabinet meeting in the city, several social organisations and political parties organised morchas and demonstrations in protest of the government on Saturday.

In the cabinet meeting held seven years back, the morcha of the teachers went violent and the police had to restore the lathi charge. Considering the past experience, the police administration was on alert mode and deployed a strict bandobast in the city. The police had fixed the route of the morchas and also arranged for the vehicles for the delegations, which will submit memorandums to the ministers. The routes given for the morchas was from Kranti Chowk to Bhadkal Gate. Hence, the city markets were not hampered. All the morchas started from Kranti Chowk and passed through Nutan Colony, Samtanagar, Nirala Bazar, Khadkeshwar, Marathwada Sanskrutik Mandal and Bhadkal Gate.

The morchas were held by Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, Pandhare Wadal, All India Panthers Sena, Bahujan Kamgar Shakti Mahasangh, Maratha Arakshan Morcha, Dhangar Arakshan Morcha, Naykada Adivasi Laman Vikas Foundation, Adarsh depositors Samiti, RPI (Democratic) and others organised the morcha.

Working Newspaper Vendors Association

The Working Newspapers Vendors Association submitted a memorandum of demands to the chief minister Eknath Shinde. They demanded that a welfare board should be established for them, accident insurance, facilities of loans upto Rs 30 lakh to their children and wives, family members should get employees insurance security, scholarships to children and other demands. Founder president Prakash Wagh, president Vishnu Kamble, secretary Shivaji Dhepale, treasurer Raju Gaikwad and others were present in large numbers.

Bahujan Republic Socialist Party Morcha

The Bahujan Republic Socialist Party Morcha organised a morcha to press various demands including permanent buildings for social justice’s student hostels, Rs 100 crore funds should be granted to People’s Education Society and others. Bhimrao Hattiambhire, Vijay Wakode, Arvind Kamble, Vijay Shingare led the morcha.