City engineer gets second extension

Aurangabad, Jan 20:

The state government has granted a second extension in service to the city engineer of the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), S D Panzade, recently. Panzade retired after serving the AMC for decades on June 30, 2021. The state government has awarded him first granted the first extension in service of six months till December 31, 2021. The AMC administrator A K Pandey again sent his extension proposal. Accordingly, the state government granted the second extension to his contractual appointment till June 30, 2022.