City get thumbs down due to lack of public lavatories

Aurangabad, Oct 2:

The city which was ranked 26th last year, dropped to 30th place in the Central Government’s annual cleanliness survey ranking announced on Saturday, because of several reasons including lack of public lavatories, non-cleaning of nullahs and getting stars less than expected in the garbage-free city category of the survey.

It may be noted that the Swachh Survekshan was conducted to study the progress of the Swachh Bharat Mission and rank the urban local bodies based on various cleanliness and sanitation parameters.

Indore was adjudged the country’s cleanest city for the seventh time in a row in the Central government's annual cleanliness survey.

The officers, employees and office-bearers of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) visited Indore city for study and spent lakhs of rupees on it.

However, the study did not help the city in any way till today. The city was given 26th place across the country in 2021 while this year, it had to contend with 30th place. This thing cannot be glorified.

There were 24 different parameters including lavatories in public places.

The parks, public places, crowded areas and market of the city lack washrooms. The city received the lowest points on the parameter. There is a good number of nullahs in the city while they are cleaned once a year. So, it also got poor points on the parameter.

The AMC has done a good job on the ‘Garbage Free City’ parameter but also committed several mistakes. The waste is not processed 100 per cent scientifically. So, the AMC did not receive the expected star on this parameter. According to sources, these were the reasons for a drop in the city’s ranking.

Box

Work not done as per parameters

The Central Government makes available parameters with the commencement of the survey.

Accordingly, the information needs to be uploaded to the website. The Central team visits the city for the inspection. The AMC officers were aware of the weak points. Despite this, the work was not done throughout the year.

Box

Poor standard works

The civic body purchased 100 public toilets last year and asked all the ward engineers to install a plastic toilets. There was no water connection to some lavatories nor connected with the drainage line. One can see how stink is spreading from the washroom near N-2 ground because of the poor standard of work.