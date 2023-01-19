City hospitals crowded with cough, cold patients

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

The temperature is fluctuating and the city hospitals are filled with patients suffering from fever, cough, and cold for the past few days. The chilliness in the morning and evening and warmth in the afternoon are hampering the health of the residents, especially the children. Out of every 10 children coming to the hospitals are suffering from fever, cold, and cough. Moreover, they are not getting relief from cough even after the treatment for ten days, the parents complained.

Children with low resistance power and pregnant women have been affected by such an atmosphere.

The doctors have advised the parents that the symptoms of cold, cough, and fever in the children should not be neglected, but should immediately take the medical advice of the doctors or it can turn severe.

Head of the pediatric department, Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) Dr Prabha Khaire said if the cough prevails for a longer period, the children should be immediately taken to the hospital. The cough becomes severe in pneumonia, allergy, and asthma.