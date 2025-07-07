City observes Yaum-e-Ashura with Sawaris’ congregation & Matami Julus

Chatrapati Sambhajinagar: Yaum-e-Ashura, the 10th day of the Hijri month Muharram was observed in the city on Sunday in a traditional manner and with great devotion.

A procession of Sawaris was taken out at City Chowk in the morning. A large crowd of citizens had gathered to watch this procession. The Matami Julus (procession) of Shia brothers also passed through the crowd at the same time.

The Sunni brethren respected them and stopped playing drums. They made way for Matami Julus to go. This unity of Shia-Sunni brothers is something that is not seen anywhere else in the country.

Various programmes are organised to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain on the 10th of Muharram. A total of 129 Sawaris arrived at City Chowk on Sunday morning.

A large number of followers reached City Chowk to see the 'Tazia'. The Alam Badardar Committee welcomed the Sawaris in front of the City Chowk Police Station. Commissioner of Police Pravin Pawar welcomed the sawaris. Former Mayor Rashid Mamu, former Leader of Opposition Afsar Khan guided the followers. Among the chief Sawaris included 'Bade Chand Sahab', 'Chhote Chand Sahab', 'Naal-e-Haider', 'Heera Sawari', 'Sher Sawari' and 'Kaudi Peer'. Qazi Shakeel and Tabrez Khan conducted the proceedings of the programme.

Path cleared for Matami Julus

The mourning procession (Matami Julus) of Shia brethren started from Mohammad Nawab’s Ashurakhana in Fazalpura at 7 am today. The procession reached City Chowk via Chelipura, Shahaganj, Sarafa, City Chowk, Head Post Office and Buddhi Lane. Anjuman Khadimul-e-Masoomeen president Ejaz Zaidi, Secretary Parvez Jafri, Himayat Zaidi, Wasi Zaidi, Irshad Zaidi, Dilshad Zaidi, Samar Zaidi and others were present.

When the Matami Julus (procession) entered the City Chowk, there was no place to even set foot in this area. The Sunni brothers stopped playing drums and respectfully cleared the way for the procession to proceed.