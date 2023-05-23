City plagued by frequent power outages

MSEDCLs aging infrastructure: Residents and industries bear the brunt

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The city is facing a dire situation with severely limited access to water and a lack of uninterrupted power supply. Residents of this city receive water for just one hour a week, while power cuts occur abruptly and frequently. The current state of affairs has raised concerns about the governance of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL).

Since May 18, the city has been grappling with nightly power outages, creating discomfort during the hot summer months. While cities like Mumbai and Pune enjoy consistent electricity supply regardless of the season, citizens of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar question the reasons behind the recurrent power cuts. Despite pre-monsoon preparations carried out annually, power failures persist once the rain arrives. Residents are hopeful that this year's monsoon season will bring smoother electricity supply.

MSEDCL’s aging infrastructure

Experts suggest that the aging infrastructure and lack of maintenance by MSEDCL are at the root of the problem. The electrical conduits and other systems are outdated, leading to increased load during summers without adequate upkeep. This negligence has resulted in frequent power outages, despite attempts to reach out to MSEDCL engineers for resolution, who have failed to respond accordingly, according to Hemant Kapadia from the Urja Manch.

Impact extends to industries

Industries operating round the clock are especially affected, as processing halts during power cuts, leading to damaged raw materials. Both small and large industries bear the brunt of this situation. While complaints made to MSEDCL yield prompt responses, the persistent outages continue to disrupt industrial operations, said Vasant Waghmare, president of Waluj Industrial Association.

Power cuts occur during water supply

Power cuts do not adhere to a fixed schedule, often occurring during crucial moments such as water supply, further exacerbating the challenges faced by residents. Deepak Sambherao, an electricity consumer, expressed frustration over the increasing number of nighttime power outages in recent days.

Electricity consumers in the city:

- Domestic - 2,96,114

- Commercial - 34,556

- Industrial - 9,703