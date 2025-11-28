City police track bank records of fake IAS officer; Probe on cheque donors underway

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Police are examining the bank transactions of Kalpana Bhagwat, a woman posing as an IAS officer, who has been staying at a five-star hotel for the past six months. Intelligence agencies have also sought records from her primary school in Vaijapur, and documents regarding her appointment and termination from the university administration. Police declined to comment on her Delhi residence, but senior sources in Nagpur said the case is under close watch.

Senior police officials, along with ATS and central intelligence agencies, are investigating Kalpana’s communications with numbers in Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Saudi Arabia. Authorities have contacted network providers for call details. During questioning, Kalpana has remained evasive. Police have also avoided commenting on cheques totaling Rs 19.06 crore issued to her by Chetan Bhanushali and Nikhil Bhakre.

Manipulated UPSC List

Police took Kalpana into custody at a five-star hotel on Jalna Road on Sunday. They recovered a 2017 UPSC selection list from her possession, which she allegedly altered to include her own name. Kalpana claims the list was given to her by Manoj Lodha and Dattatray Shete. Authorities are investigating whether these individuals are real or fictitious.

Links with Construction Professionals

Kalpana’s father was a teacher and her mother a homemaker; her mother’s pension was partly spent at the hotel. Police found that Kalpana was in contact with several construction professionals in the city and may have posed as an IAS officer and lobbyist to defraud them.

Funds under scrutiny

Initial investigations show Kalpana received Rs 19 lakh from multiple sources. Central intelligence sources indicate contributions from Dattatray (Rs 7.9 lakh), Abhijit (Rs 1.5 lakh), Ashraf (Rs 2.31 lakh), Jain (Rs 1.5 lakh), Sudhakar (Rs 1.21 lakh), Ashtekar (Rs 1.5 lakh), and Bahadure (Rs 98,000). Police have not confirmed these details.

Custody behavior

Kranti Chowk police report that Kalpana has demanded calls with her mother before meals, threatening not to eat if denied. Officers refused the requests.