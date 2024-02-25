City railway station earns revenue of Rs 100 Cr in 1-yr
Published: February 25, 2024
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The railway station of the city earned a revenue of Rs 100 crore in one year.
The number of passenger and revenue figures for railway stations in the Nanded division of South Central Railway for the period of January to December 2023, were revealed. The main railway station has received the highest revenue while the income of Mukundwadi railway station is also in crores.
Also, it was revealed that the number of railway passengers coming to the city is more than those going out of it. The revenue of the city's main railway station stands at Rs 97 crores while Mukundwadi railway station, which has been waiting for years to get an express train halt, generated revenue of Rs 1.5 crores in one year.
Railway Station-- Departing Passengers- Arriving Passengers- Revenue
Chh Sambhajinagar--50.86 lakh-----55.88 lakh- --------97.47 crore
Mukundwadi Station----3.9 lakh----1.12 lakh------- ----1.52 crore
Chikalthana---------------7,268----3,521-- -------------3.93 lakh
Daulatabad--------------17,446----9,921----------------3.51 lakh
Wait for trains
People are awaiting starting trains from or via the city to various destinations including Bengaluru, Amravati, Nagpur, Ahmedabad, Jodhpur, Goa, Kerala, Ayodhya and Gorakhpur.