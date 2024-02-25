City railway station earns revenue of Rs 100 Cr in 1-yr

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The railway station of the city earned a revenue of Rs 100 crore in one year.

The number of passenger and revenue figures for railway stations in the Nanded division of South Central Railway for the period of January to December 2023, were revealed. The main railway station has received the highest revenue while the income of Mukundwadi railway station is also in crores.

Also, it was revealed that the number of railway passengers coming to the city is more than those going out of it. The revenue of the city's main railway station stands at Rs 97 crores while Mukundwadi railway station, which has been waiting for years to get an express train halt, generated revenue of Rs 1.5 crores in one year.

Railway Station-- Departing Passengers- Arriving Passengers- Revenue

Chh Sambhajinagar--50.86 lakh-----55.88 lakh- --------97.47 crore

Mukundwadi Station----3.9 lakh----1.12 lakh------- ----1.52 crore

Chikalthana---------------7,268----3,521-- -------------3.93 lakh

Daulatabad--------------17,446----9,921----------------3.51 lakh

Wait for trains

People are awaiting starting trains from or via the city to various destinations including Bengaluru, Amravati, Nagpur, Ahmedabad, Jodhpur, Goa, Kerala, Ayodhya and Gorakhpur.