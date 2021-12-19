City resident found Omicron affected at Mumbai

Aurangabad, Dec 19:

A city resident came from a foreign country was found affected by Omicron variant at Mumbai International Airport. He is present isolated in a hospital at Mumbai.

Six new patients affected by Omicron variant were reported in the state including one from Aurangabad. He is presently being treated at Seven Hills Hospital in Mumbai, as reported in a press release of the health department. This patients has travelled either to Tanzania or England. The district health department is taking the details of the patient, the sources said.