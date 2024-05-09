City reverberates with cheers on Maharana Pratap's birth anniversary

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The city witnessed fervent celebrations on Thursday as the city commemorated the birth anniversary of the Veer Shiromani Maharana Pratap. Resounding chants of 'Maharana Pratap Ki Jai' filled the air during the evening procession, reflecting the city's reverence for the legendary warrior's courage and sacrifice.

The procession, initiated by Hindu Surya Maharana Pratap Mitramandal from Rajabazar Sansthan Ganpati temple, featured a striking 14-foot equestrian statue of Maharana Pratap. Adorned with specially trained black and white horses paying homage, the procession captivated onlookers as it passed through Shahganj, Sarafa road, City Chowk, Machli Khadak and culminated at Gulmandi.

Another procession, organized by the Maharana Pratap Jayanti Mahotsav Samiti, commenced from Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Chowk in Hudco. Amidst spirited shouts of 'Maharana Pratap ki Jai' and 'Shiva ki Jai Bolo,' Sachin Kawal, embodying Maharana Pratap, garnered attention.