City shattered with two murders at night

Lokmat News Network

The city was shattered with two murders committed in Nirala Bazar and Harsul areas on Wednesday night.

A 40-year-old man Suresh Haribhau Jawale was murdered by unidentified persons by cutting his thigh with sharp weapon near Floating Sprit Bar in Harsul T-point area. Suresh died due to excessive bleeding. The police identified him due to the tatoo on his hand.

Suresh lived with his old mother at Amber Hill, Dehadenagar and worked at a tea kiosk. On October 4, he was wandering with his friends at Harsul T-point area on October 4 night. At around 10 pm, the security guard of the bar noticed a youth bleeding heavily and informed the police. On receiving the information, Harsul police station PI Prashant Potdar, PSI Maruti Khillare, Sunil Chavan, Rafiq Shaikh and others rushed to the spot and tried to identify the injured man. He did not had any identity card with him. Based on the tatoo on his hand, PSI Khillare and Shaikh tried to trace his identity and traced him at midnight. They informed Suresh’s mother. Suresh was a habitual drunkard and the incident would have occurred due to some dispute near the bar, the police opined. The police are searching the accused.

Tenant kills landlady

A tenant killed his landlady by strangulating her at Shardashram Colony near Nirala Bazar on Wednesday night. The deceased has been identified as Alka Gopalkurushna Talnikar (72). The accused Ashok Ganesh Vaishnav (32, Dongaon) was her tenant for the past three years. Recently, Alka had received a huge sum of money after selling a property. Ashok was trying to steal the money, but Alka woke up and started shouting. Hence, he strangulated her, he confessed to the police on Thursday morning.

Alka was living apart from her husband for the past 25 years with her nephew Ajinkya (32). Alka adopted Ajinkya after the death of his mother when he was only six months old. Alka’s brother lives in America and another at Pune. On Tuesday, Ajinkya had gone out of station for some work. When he called Alka on phone there was no response. Then he called the neighbours and asked them to inquire about Alka. When they went there, they found Alka tied to a chair.

Alka had received huge sum of money after selling an ancestral property in Bhadkal Gate area. Her tenant Ashok was aware of it. He decided to steel the money. Taking advantage of the opportunity, he entered the house, when Alka was sleeping. However, she woke up and tried to oppose Ashok. He then tied her to a chair and strangulated her. However, he could not open the cupboard.

On receiving the information DCP Nitin Bagate, ACP Sampat Shinde, PI Santosh Patil, PSI Prabhakar Sonawane, Vikas Khatke and others rushed to the spot. The police took Ashok into custody on suspicion and during interrogation he confessed of the murder. Alka’s husband and son live in Latur. On receiving the information, they also came to the city.