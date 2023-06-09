City to experience rising temperatures for next week

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : After experiencing a slight respite from the scorching heat, the sun is set to regain its intensity starting today. Meteorological experts predict that the temperature in the city will hover between 40 and 42 degrees Celsius for the next seven days. In light of this forecast, citizens are strongly advised to avoid venturing outdoors between 12 pm and 4 pm to minimize the risk of heat stroke.

According to the meteorological department, the mercury is expected to touch 40 degrees Celsius on June 10, followed by 41 degrees on June 11. The temperature is set to peak at 42 degrees on June 12, before gradually settling at 41 degrees on the 13th and 40 degrees on both the next two days. Healthcare professionals have urged residents to take necessary precautions to safeguard against heat-related ailments.