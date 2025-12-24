City to face erratic water supply for few more days!

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Amid the hustle and bustle of the election season, the city’s water supply is repeatedly getting disrupted. At times water pipelines burst, while at other times electricity supply is interrupted. Now, four water pumps between Jayakwadi Dam and the Pharola water treatment plant have been shut down. These include both water extraction and lift pumps. As a result, the city is receiving a reduced water supply, and residents are likely to face a delay of at least two to three days in water distribution, according to the water supply section.

To meet the city’s water needs, there are three pipelines from Jayakwadi to Nakshatrawadi. Among them, the largest pipeline has a diametre of 1,200 mm, through which the city receives 70 percent of its water. To operate this pipeline at full capacity, at least six large pumps are required at the Jayakwadi pump house. However, two of these pumps are currently non-functional, and a smaller pump is being used instead, which has very limited capacity.

Water brought from Jayakwadi first reaches Dhorkin, from where it has to be lifted to Pharola. At Dhorkin, only two out of three pumps are operational, while one remains shut. To carry water from Pharola to the Nakshatrawadi hill, six pumps are required, but only five are currently functioning, with one pump shut down there as well. Due to one or two pumps being non-functional at multiple locations, water is not reaching the city at full capacity. The supply pressure is low, forcing authorities to provide water to residents with delays of one to two days in many areas.

Areas facing the most hardship

If water were supplied at full capacity, it would be possible to provide water to residents once every six days. However, due to reduced volume and low pressure, some areas are receiving water once every eight days, while others are getting water only on the 10th day. Localities such as Hanuman Tekdi, Chikalthana, Chaudhary Colony, and Jai Vishwabharati Colony are receiving water only on the tenth day.