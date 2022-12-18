City to host national-level tourism convention next year

Aurangabad

The 38th Convention of the Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO) will be held next year in September 2023 in Aurangabad.

Maharashtra tourism minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha during the IATO convention at Lucknow extended the invitation to all IATO delegates to be present at Aurangabad in 2023, through video conferencing.

Aurangabad Tourism Development Foundation (ATDF) president Jaswant Singh and Chairman, the public relations committee and civil aviation committee Sunit Kothari said that it took us three years to convince both the tourism ministry of govt of Maharashtra and the IATO to organise the largest tourism industry convention in Aurangabad, the Tourism capital of Maharashtra.

Kothari said that many states were eager for the proposed convention, but Aurangabad clinched the honour.

Tour operators, travel agents, airlines, the tourism department of various states, hotels, and transporters will be present for this convention. The delegates will visit the historic places in the district, which will boost the tourism industry.