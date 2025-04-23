City unites in outrage over Pahalgam terror attack

Hindu kranti sanghatana protest

The Hindu Kranti Sanghatana held a protest at Kranti Chowk on Wednesday morning, demanding strict action against the culprits behind the Pahalgam attack. Participants included Raj Kalele (President), Akshay Hiwale, Gaurav Ahire and others.

Vallabhacharya jayanti procession cancelled

The Gujarati community has cancelled the evening procession for Vallabhacharya Jayanti on April 24 in view of the Pahalgam attack. The decision was taken during a meeting held at Dwarkadhish Temple and Saat Mandir Trust. Tributes were paid to the deceased. Present were President Haridas Soni, Anant Shah, and other members.

Sports community tribute

Table tennis and badminton players paid tribute to the Pahalgam attack victims on Wednesday at MSEDCL Sports and Cultural Hall. Prashant Shah gave detailed information on the incident. Players present included Shaukat Sheikh, P.J. Koturwar, Abdul Basheer, Anilkumar Waghchaure, Madhukar Ragde, Sayyed Adil, Rakesh Burbure, Suresh Jaiswal, and Shoaib Sheikh. The event was conducted by Prashant Shah, former employee of Jammu & Kashmir Tourism Department (Mumbai branch).

Youth Congress candle march

City District Youth Congress held a candle march in Cidco on Wednesday, condemning the Pahalgam terrorist attack. Maharashtra Pradesh Youth Congress Secretary Ajay Didore demanded compensation from the central government for the victims' families.