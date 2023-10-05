Civic chief acknowledges contribution of architects in development of city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

“The architects have the power to change the face of the city. They also do their work with passion and dedication,” acknowledges the municipal commissioner G Sreekanth, who was speaking at the installation ceremony of new office-bearers of Indian Institute of Architects (IIA) on Tuesday.

IIA’s vice president (Maharashtra Chapter) Sunil Bhale, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar First’s Prashant Deshpande, Mukund Bhogale and CREDAI president Vikas Chaudhary were present on the occasion.

The outgoing president Neeraj Badjate handed over the charge to the new president Shyam Shelar. Arch. Amruta Daulatabadkar highlighted the emerging trends in the field of architecture through presentation.

The awards to the winners of the photography contest organised to mark the Architecture Day were also presented.

IIA has completed 32 years. Hence the progress report was presented on the occasion. The new president Shyam Shelar assured the members of taking the association to new heights in future.

The other newly elected office-bearers are vice president Sanjay Pathe, treasurer Swapnil Pargaonkar, secretary Sachin Sangshetty, Piyush Kapadia, members Ashwini Gambhir, Sameer Ausekar, Swapna Dhawle, Raza Qureshi, Rakhi Kulkarni, Dipesh Parkar, Pradeep Deshpande, Purushottam Verma, Sarang Patil, Manish Kale and others.

Jeevan Gaurav award to Arch. Vijay Tawade

The veteran architect of the association architect Vijay Tawade was presented with the Jeevan Gaurav award for his contribution on the occasion.