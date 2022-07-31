Civic chief halts development works in Zone III

Aurangabad, July 28:

The administrator of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), A K Pandey, ordered the Zonal officer to halt the development works in the jurisdiction of Zone No.3 due to poor recovery of taxes. The works should be halted till the collection figures do not improve, he clarified.

There are nine zone offices in the city and of all the collection of Zone No. 3 office (situated at the old Central Octroi Checkpost) is very low.

Pandey has also ordered the officers of different zones recording poor recovery to boost their collection figures by undertaking adequate measures.

Meanwhile, the civic authorities claimed of having collected Rs 7.6 crore through the e-governance system (launched under Smart City Mission) in four months. Pandey has appealed to the citizens to register their complaints or suggestions through Smart Nagrik Mobile App, Online Portal or Customer Facilitation Centre, which started under the e-governance system.

The additional commissioner B B Nemane, additional CEO (ASCDCL) Arun Shinde, deputy commissioners Aparna Thete and Santosh Tengale, chief accounts officer Santosh Wahule, executive engineer M B Kazi and others attended the meeting.