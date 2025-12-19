Civic Chief instructs to keep close watch on candidates’ financial transactions

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The process of filing nomination forms for the municipal corporation elections will begin from December 23. To ensure the elections are conducted in a clean and transparent manner, officials and employees from various government offices including MSEDCL, road transport, state excise, and others are expected to perform their duties diligently. Municipal Corporation administrator G Sreekanth instructed bank officials on Friday to closely monitor the financial transactions of candidates.

A meeting was held at the Smart City Office headquarters under the chairmanship of administrator G Sreekanth, attended by MSEDCL chief engineer P H Kachot, regional transport officer Vijay Kathole, additional municipal commissioner Kalpita Pimpale, chief auditor Shivaji Naikwade, deputy commissioner (election) Vikas Navale, along with representatives from State Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, and Punjab National Bank. During the meeting, Sreekanth stated that MSEDCL should ensure uninterrupted electricity supply at all polling and counting centres on the day of voting and counting. Electricity supply for all election officers and relevant offices should also continue without disruption.

The state excise should strictly monitor illegal sale and distribution of liquor. In locations where illegal sale or distribution of alcohol is found, immediate raids should be conducted, and strict action taken. The transport department should arrange vehicles for transporting polling parties, election officers, and regional officials as required.

Banks must open separate accounts for each candidate and carefully monitor large financial transactions during the election period. Any suspicious transactions should be immediately reported to the relevant authorities.